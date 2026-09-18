Iran’s Mahirud border terminal sees 90% rise in transit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Transit through Iran’s Mahirud border terminal in the northeastern South Khorasan Province increased by 90% during the first five months of the current Iranian year (March 21-Aug. 22, 2026) compared with the same period of the previous year.

Javad Zaker, head of the South Khorasan Province Road and Transportation Department, made the remarks, according to the department.

"During the five-month period, 684,000 tons of cargo were transited through the Mahirud border terminal in South Khorasan Province. This represents a 90% increase in cargo transit compared with the same period last year," he said.

Zaker said cargo transported through the Mahirud border terminal to Afghanistan mainly included oil, spare parts, sugar and medicinal plants. The cargo entered Iran through the port of Bandar Abbas from the UAE, Indonesia, India and China before being transported to the Mahirud border terminal.

The official noted that 373,000 tons of products were exported through the Mahirud border terminal during the five-month period, up 44% from the same period last year. The main exported products included cement, iron products, ceramics and greens. The products were mainly exported from Iran’s South Khorasan, Isfahan, Razavi Khorasan, Yazd, Kerman and Fars provinces.

According to Trend’s analysis, the increase in transit through the Mahirud border terminal to 684,000 tons indicates that the terminal is strengthening its position as an important transit hub for Iran’s trade with Afghanistan and Central Asia. In particular, the transportation of cargo from the UAE, Indonesia, India and China, entering Iran through Bandar Abbas and then moving to Afghanistan via Mahirud, highlights the expansion of Iran’s logistics capabilities linking its seaports with land border crossings.

The 44% increase in exports to 373,000 tons also indicates that the terminal is playing a growing role not only in transit but also in facilitating access for Iranian products to the Afghan market. This trend could create favorable conditions for expanding trade flows along Iran’s eastern border, increasing the use of logistics infrastructure and boosting cargo transportation among countries in the region.