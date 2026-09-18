President Tokayev reappoints heads of Kazakhstan’s key state bodies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Alikhan Smailov has been reappointed as Chairman of the Supreme Audit Chamber of Kazakhstan.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Kazakh President.

The corresponding decree was signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Smailov was first appointed Chairman of the Supreme Audit Chamber on April 1, 2024.

Born in 1972, Smailov has held a number of senior government positions, including Chairman of the Agency for Statistics, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vice Minister of Finance, Minister of Finance, and First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance.

He served as Prime Minister of Kazakhstan from January 2022 to February 2024.

Tokayev's decree also reappointed Nurlan Abdirov as Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan.

Abdirov began his career in 1982 as a lecturer at the Karaganda Higher School of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, where he worked until 1997.

From 1997 to 2000, he served as Secretary of the State Commission of Kazakhstan for Drug Control. From 2000 to 2002, he was Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Combating Drug Addiction and Drug Trafficking and Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Combating Drug Addiction and Drug Trafficking under the Ministry of Justice.

From 2002 to 2005, Abdirov served as a state inspector and Head of the Department for Public and Environmental Security at the Secretariat of the Security Council of Kazakhstan, as well as Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the Security Council.

From 2005 to 2009, he was Deputy Secretary of the Security Council and Head of its Secretariat.

Abdirov served as a member of the Mazhilis, the lower house of Kazakhstan's Parliament, from 2009 to 2020, representing the fourth, fifth and sixth convocations. During this period, he also chaired the Committee on Legislation and Judicial and Legal Reform.

He served as a member of the Senate from August to September 2020 and as Deputy Chairman of the Senate from September 2020 to January 2022.

Abdirov was appointed Chairman of the Central Election Commission by presidential decree on January 25, 2022.

Elvira Azimova was also reappointed as Chairwoman of the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan.

Azimova began her career as an operator at the control panel of the Dzerzhinsky District Department of Internal Affairs in Shymkent.

She worked at the Ministry of Justice as a leading and chief consultant in the Department of International Legal Support from 1996 to 1999 and subsequently held various senior positions in the ministry's departments dealing with legislation, international law, and protocol from 1999 to 2005.

From 2005 to 2010, Azimova headed departments responsible for subordinate legislation and international law, protection of state property rights, contracts, and claims and litigation at the Ministry of Justice.

She served as Director of the Department for the Examination of International Treaties at the Ministry of Justice from 2010 to 2013 and as Deputy Minister of Justice from 2013 to 2019.

Azimova served as Commissioner for Human Rights in Kazakhstan from 2019 to 2022. She was also a member of the Commission on Human Rights under the President of Kazakhstan in 2021 and the National Commission for Women's Affairs and Family and Demographic Policy under the President in 2022.

She was appointed Chairwoman of the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan on January 1, 2023.