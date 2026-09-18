Azerbaijan's SSS conducts anti-terror operation, detains 11 people (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Criminal activities involving citizens of Azerbaijan and foreign countries, specifically regarding clandestine organization, preparation for terrorism, and the financing of terrorism, were uncovered during counter-terrorism and operational search measures carried out by the State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan.

This was reported by the Press Service of the Azerbaijani SSS.

According to the information, within the framework of these measures, it was established that Vugar Abdullayev, previously convicted for criminal acts committed as part of the terrorist group known as the "Sumgayit Community", had entered into a criminal conspiracy with Azerbaijani citizens Jalal Hajiyev, Javid Aliyev, Nijat Ahmadov, Nazim Aliyev, Ilkin Hasanzade, and others, to assassinate public and religious figures in Azerbaijan; the clandestine meetings and phone conversations held by the group for this purpose were recorded and documented in accordance with established procedures.

Investigative and operational measures conducted as part of the criminal case revealed that members of the criminal group gathered intelligence on the regular travel routes and personal security arrangements of their pre-selected targets, citizens of Azerbaijan, with the intent to assassinate them, and agreed to flee to conflict zones abroad after carrying out the planned criminal acts.

Furthermore, investigations have established that Jalal Hajiyev, a member of a criminal group, organized the financing of individuals participating in armed conflicts abroad driven by religious radicalism, as well as internationally recognized terrorist organizations, doing so both directly and through Azerbaijani citizens located outside the country, such as Aykhan Huseynov, Elshan Asgarov, Fakhraddin Imanov, Nail Rasulov, Elgun Ismayilov, and others, utilizing cryptocurrency systems.

Substantial evidence has been obtained regarding the sources of funds, collected under the guise of performing various religious rites via fake announcements on social media, and the money-transfer mechanisms involved in the commission of terrorist financing crimes by the individuals in question.

As a result of joint operations with the security and special services of other states, a broad criminal network involved in financing international terrorism—comprising individuals residing in various countries- was exposed; a total of 10 members of the group were detained following parallel counter-terrorism measures carried out across 5 countries. Among those detained abroad, Elshan Asgarov has been extradited to Azerbaijan.

Criminal group members Vugar Abdullayev, Jalal Hajiyev, Javid Aliyev, Nijat Ahmadov, Nazim Aliyev, Ilkin Hasanzade, Aykhan Huseynov, Elshan Asgarov, Fakhraddin Imanov, Nail Rasulov, and Elgun Ismayilov have been charged in connection with a criminal case involving offenses under Articles 214-1, 218.1, 28, and 277 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan (financing of terrorism; establishment of a criminal association/organization; preparation for an attempt on the life of a state or public figure) and other articles; a court has ordered their detention as a preventive measure.

Investigative and operational activities regarding the criminal case are currently ongoing.