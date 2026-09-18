Azerbaijan expands locomotive fleet with Chinese-made engines (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) CJSC has expanded its locomotive fleet with 7 new AC50-type locomotives purchased from China, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The locomotives, manufactured by the Chinese company CRRC Ziyang Co., Ltd., have already been delivered to Azerbaijan.

In addition, plans are in place to acquire new mainline passenger locomotives as part of the cooperation between ADY and CRRC Ziyang.

Specifically, the parties signed a contract this June for the purchase of 4 new mainline passenger locomotives. Under the agreement, these locomotives are scheduled for delivery to Azerbaijan in 2027.

Will be updated