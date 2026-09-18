Tajikistan, European partners explore cooperation within UN framework

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Tajikistan discussed cooperation with the European Union, France and Germany within the framework of the United Nations.

This was reported in a statement issued by the Tajik MFA following a meeting on September 17 between Deputy FM Idibek Kalandar and EU Ambassador to Tajikistan Radoslaw Darski, French Ambassador Johan Schitterer and German Deputy Ambassador Stefan Wolfrum.

According to the Ministry, the sides exchanged views on cooperation between Tajikistan, the European Union and the aforementioned countries within international organizations, particularly the United Nations.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan and the European Union have maintained diplomatic relations since 1992, with cooperation covering areas including trade, investment, development, education, energy and regional connectivity. The EU has identified Tajikistan as a partner in Central Asia and supports projects aimed at economic development and strengthening regional cooperation.

France and Germany are also among Tajikistan’s European partners, with bilateral relations covering political dialogue, economic cooperation, development assistance and cultural and educational ties. European countries have also supported initiatives in Tajikistan related to sustainable development, climate resilience and regional connectivity.

Cooperation between Tajikistan and its European partners also takes place through multilateral platforms, including the United Nations and other international organizations. Such engagement provides a framework for consultations on international issues and coordination on areas of mutual interest.