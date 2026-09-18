Kazakhstan moves to deepen renewable energy co-op with John Cockerill

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Kazakhstan expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Belgian industrial company John Cockerill in the field of renewable energy.

This was stated in a press release by the Kazakh MFA following a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Belgium, Roman Vassilenko, and John Cockerill CEO Jean-Luc Maurange.

According to the Ministry, during the meeting, the Kazakh ambassador was briefed on the company's more than century-long history and technological solutions.

The sides discussed prospects for cooperation in energy and infrastructure, renewable energy, green hydrogen, industrial decarbonization, metallurgy and advanced industrial technologies. Kazakhstan expressed interest in expanding John Cockerill's presence in Kazakhstan across various areas of activity.

"The successful cooperation between John Cockerill and Qarmet on the construction of a new hot-dip galvanizing and polymer coating complex was highlighted, along with the potential participation of the Belgian company in renewable energy, hydrogen and conventional energy projects in Kazakhstan," the ministry said.

In 2025, renewable energy sources accounted for about 7% of Kazakhstan's electricity generation, while the country has set a strategic target of increasing this share to 15% by 2030.

John Cockerill is an engineering group headquartered in Seraing, Belgium. The company manufactures equipment for steel plants, industrial heat recovery systems and boilers, as well as shunting locomotives and military equipment.