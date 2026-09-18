Azerbaijan’s SSS uncovers crypto financing of terrorist organizations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan has uncovered the financing of terrorist organizations via cryptocurrency as a result of operational measures against terrorism financing.

This was reported by the Press Service of the Azerbaijani SSS.

According to the information, investigations have revealed the organization of financing—via cryptocurrency systems—for individuals participating in armed conflicts driven by religious radicalism outside Azerbaijan, as well as for internationally recognized terrorist organizations.

The information noted that substantial evidence has been obtained regarding the sources of funds, collected under the guise of performing various religious rites via fake announcements on social media, and the money-transfer mechanisms involved in the commission of terrorist financing crimes by the individuals in question.

As a result of joint operations conducted with the special services of other countries, members of a group involved in the financing of international terrorism have been identified.

According to the SSS report, as a result of joint operations with the security and special services of other states, a broad criminal network, comprising individuals residing in various countries and involved in financing international terrorism, has been exposed. A total of 10 members of the group were detained following parallel counter-terrorism operations across five countries. Among those detained abroad, Elshan Asgarov has been extradited to Azerbaijan.

Criminal group members Vugar Abdullayev, Jalal Hajiyev, Javid Aliyev, Nijat Ahmadov, Nazim Aliyev, Ilkin Hasanzade, Aykhan Huseynov, Elshan Asgarov, Fakhraddin Imanov, Nail Rasulov, and Elgun Ismayilov have been charged in connection with a criminal case involving offenses under Articles 214-1, 218.1, 28, and 277 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan (financing of terrorism; establishment of a criminal association/organization; preparation for an attempt on the life of a state or public figure) and other articles; a court has ordered their detention as a preventive measure.

Investigative and operational activities regarding the criminal case are currently ongoing.