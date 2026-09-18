Uzbekistan’s transport university, Russia's RM Rail expand railway cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Tashkent State Transport University and Russia’s RM Rail discussed strengthening cooperation between the education sector and industry, with a focus on training qualified specialists for railway transport and railcar manufacturing.

This was stated by Tashkent State Transport University following talks involving Rector Abdulaziz Gulamov and RM Rail executives.

According to the information, in the course of the meeting, the sides explored opportunities to align academic programs more closely with the needs of the railway industry.

Furthermore, particular attention was given to railway transport, railcar manufacturing and railcar maintenance. The sides discussed introducing modern production technologies into the university’s educational process, updating curricula to reflect industry requirements and expanding hands-on training for students.

“The integration of the university’s academic and research potential with the company’s industrial expertise can help strengthen practical training and improve the quality of specialist preparation for the railway sector,” the university said.

The parties also considered organizing practical classes for students at RM Rail enterprises, as well as internships for both students and faculty members.

Another area of potential cooperation is research and development. The sides discussed conducting joint research, implementing collaborative projects, and studying advanced experience in railcar manufacturing for subsequent application in the educational process.

The cooperation would also provide opportunities for students to gain practical exposure to modern railway technologies while enabling the university to incorporate industry experience into its training programs.

The sides emphasized the importance of closer links between academic institutions and railway companies in preparing specialists equipped with the technical and practical skills required by the sector.

The meeting concluded with proposals to develop specific cooperation initiatives and further strengthen interaction between the university and RM Rail in education, research, and industrial training.