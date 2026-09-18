Uzbekistan, US expand dialogue on farming, water efficiency

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Uzbekistan and the United States discussed expanding agricultural trade and strengthening cooperation in farming technologies, water management and agricultural education.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan’s Agriculture Ministry, following a meeting between Deputy Agriculture Minister Alisher Shukurov and Rishan Chaudhry, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s regional agricultural counselor for Central Asia.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, the sides discussed developing direct working contacts between the two agriculture ministries and expanding practical cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

“Strengthening direct institutional ties and expanding practical cooperation in trade, agricultural technology and education are among the key areas identified by the sides,” the ministry said.

Particular attention was given to expanding trade in agricultural products and developing mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation in the agricultural sector.

The parties also discussed studying the agricultural experience of the U.S. states of California and Texas. Areas of interest include major crops produced in the two states, modern production technologies, efficient use of water resources, and approaches to improving agricultural yields.

The exchange could provide opportunities to examine how technologies and practices used in water-intensive agricultural regions of the United States could be adapted to Uzbekistan’s conditions, where efficient water use is an important component of agricultural development.

Agricultural education and research were also discussed. The sides considered expanding links between leading agricultural universities and research institutions in Uzbekistan and the United States, as well as creating opportunities for specialists and young professionals to exchange experience and improve their qualifications.

The two sides agreed to maintain regular dialogue, develop specific cooperation initiatives in the areas discussed, and further expand practical contacts between their agricultural institutions.