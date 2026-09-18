Azerbaijan’s locomotive upgrade to strengthen transit resilience — CASPIA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The commissioning of new locomotives will facilitate the expansion of Azerbaijan's transit capabilities along international transport corridors and enable more efficient organization of freight transportation, Director of the CASPIA (Center for Analysis of Strategic Policy and International Affairs), Orkhan Yolchuyev, told reporters on the sidelines of the presentation ceremony of new freight locomotives acquired from China, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that, against the backdrop of shifts in global transport and supply chains, the introduction of these seven new locomotives would enhance Azerbaijan's competitiveness within international transport corridors.

"Several international transport corridors pass through Azerbaijan, with the East-West and North-South corridors being the most actively utilized. The acquisition of new locomotives not only boosts the shunting capabilities of Azerbaijan Railways but also facilitates more seamless freight transportation," Yolchuyev said.

According to him, in the current geopolitical climate—and particularly against the backdrop of uncertainty observed across the Eurasian region—stability and predictability are just as important to large businesses and freight carriers as low route costs.

"In this regard, the projects implemented by Azerbaijan, including the acquisition of seven new locomotives, will enhance the country's role as a transit nation and logistics hub within the Eurasian space," he emphasized.

Yolchuyev noted that, based on forecasts by international institutions—including the World Bank—freight volumes along the Middle Corridor are expected to at least triple by 2030.

"This indicates that Azerbaijan must be prepared for rising cargo volumes. The purchase of new locomotives is part of this preparation. Discussions are underway regarding the acquisition of another 14 such locomotives in the next phase. Ultimately, these measures will further boost Azerbaijan's competitiveness and resilience as a transit country and logistics hub along both the Middle Corridor and the North-South route," he explained.

Yolchuyev added that Azerbaijan is making steady progress toward becoming a logistics hub. "Azerbaijan is becoming one of Eurasia's key transport hubs in terms of rail, road, and air transport," noted the director of the CASPIA Center.