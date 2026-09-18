Uzbekistan, S.Korean KISED explore soft-landing program for startups

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Uzbekistan and South Korea are exploring a joint startup exchange and soft-landing program to help technology companies from both countries enter each other’s markets.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Digital Technologies, following a meeting between Uzbek Deputy Digital Technologies Minister Jamol Makhsudov, IT Park Uzbekistan Executive Director Jakhongir Radjabov and the leadership of the Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development (KISED), headed by President Yoo Jung Pil.

The proposed program could provide Uzbek companies seeking to enter the South Korean market, as well as Korean startups considering Uzbekistan and Central Asia, with market-entry consulting, mentoring, assistance in identifying local partners and B2B meetings.

“The development of practical mechanisms for startup exchange and market entry will create new opportunities for technology companies from Uzbekistan and South Korea to access investment, partnerships and international markets,” IT Park said.

The sides also discussed the potential participation of IT Park Uzbekistan startups in international programs supported by KISED, including the K-Startup Grand Challenge, Global Market Expansion Program and K-Startup Centers. Exhibition and business-matching initiatives were also considered as potential channels for connecting Uzbek startups with Korean companies and investors.

Another proposal was to hold an Uzbekistan-Korea Startup Forum in 2027, bringing together startups, investors, accelerators and corporate partners from both countries. The parties also considered reciprocal business missions featuring B2B meetings, investment sessions, visits to technology companies and market-entry activities.

The sides discussed exchanging experience in developing startup ecosystems. Potential workshops and training programs for employees of IT Park Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Digital Technologies could cover South Korea’s startup-support mechanisms, technology commercialization, corporate open-innovation models and innovation infrastructure.

KISED’s network could also be used to connect Uzbek startups with Korean venture funds, investors, corporations and other participants in the country’s technology ecosystem.

KISED is a public institution under South Korea’s Ministry of SMEs and Startups that implements national programs supporting entrepreneurs and technology startups. Its activities cover entrepreneurship education, business development, acceleration, commercialization, investment attraction and international expansion.

Following the meeting, the sides identified areas for further practical cooperation aimed at expanding startups’ access to new markets, investment and international partnerships.