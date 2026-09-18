Turkmenistan launches new gas well in Lebap region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Turkmenistan has commissioned a new gas well at the Kukurtli linear production site in the Lebap region.

The Demirgazyk-Kukurtli-3 well was launched on September 1 and currently produces 75,000 cubic meters of natural gas per day, according to the Turkmennebit State Concern.

The gas is supplied to meet the needs of residents in the Darganata district.

The new well has increased the site's gas production capacity. In the near future, the well is also expected to produce up to 3 tons of gas condensate per day.

Gas condensate is an important link between Turkmenistan's gas production and its downstream oil industry. Unlike natural gas, which is primarily used for energy supplies and exports, condensate can be transported to refineries and processed into liquid petroleum products.

The Lebapgazchykarysh department has historically supplied its condensate to the Seydi Oil Refinery, where it is used as feedstock for the production of light petroleum products. Situated in Lebap Province, the Seydi Oil Refinery remains one of Turkmenistan’s oldest and most strategically significant downstream assets. Established in the early 1970s alongside the development of the city of Seydi, the refinery continues to play a pivotal role in the nation’s refining capabilities and fuel supply.

The refinery produces A-80, A-92, and A-95 gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, extraction gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, heavy vacuum gas oil, and light vacuum gas oil.