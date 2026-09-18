Azerbaijan’s role in Turkic States’ security dialogue gains new focus - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Dialogue on security issues among Turkic States in Azerbaijan takes on new meaning, the political scientist Azer Garayev told Trend.

"In today’s international relations, security issues are no longer problems that can be resolved solely within the borders of individual states. Regional conflicts, terrorism, transnational crime, cyber threats, the protection of critical infrastructure, and energy and transportation security require closer coordination among states. Under these circumstances, the institutionalization of security cooperation among the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) takes on particular significance. It is from this perspective that the fifth meeting of the secretaries of the Security Councils of the OTS member states, held on September 17 in Baku, attracts special attention," he noted.

He noted that holding the event in Azerbaijan is also one of the factors demonstrating Baku’s role as a key center for dialogue on security issues in the Turkic world.

“The location of the meeting also underscores its political and institutional significance. The participation of representatives from Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, as well as the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the Secretariat of the Organization of Turkic States, demonstrates that security issues among Turkic states are being discussed in an increasingly broad framework. At the meeting, chaired by the Secretary of the Security Council of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Ramil Usubov, participants exchanged views on regional security issues, developments in the Middle East, national development opportunities in the field of artificial intelligence, and other pressing issues,” he noted.

The political analyst emphasized that it is precisely this broad agenda that allows for a clearer understanding of Azerbaijan’s role within the OTS.

“In recent years, Baku has taken a proactive stance toward fostering political dialogue, economic cooperation, and strategic partnerships among Turkic states. One of the key factors strengthening Azerbaijan’s position in this process is the country’s geostrategic location. In addition to its location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Azerbaijan plays an important role in the development of transportation and energy links between Central Asia and Türkiye. This feature enhances Azerbaijan’s strategic importance within the Turkic-speaking region.

Azerbaijan’s role in exporting energy resources to international markets and in supplying Central Asian resources to global markets via the Caspian Sea enhances the country’s strategic importance. The fact that Baku is hosting a meeting to discuss security issues demonstrates the country’s importance not only in terms of political dialogue but also in terms of regional ties,” he said.

The political scientist noted that the ongoing wars in various regions of the world, the expansion of the geography of conflicts, and the emergence of new threats require a more flexible and coordinated approach by states to security issues.

“It is particularly important for the member states of the Organization of Turkic States, which are spread across a vast territory, to closely monitor regional developments and take preventive measures against potential risks.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, while hosting the heads of security agencies from the OTS member states, stated in his speech: “Once again, the advantage of our countries is that across this vast geography, the situation regarding public order and various terrorist threats remains under control, but that does not mean we should let down our guard. Wars are raging around us, and there is no end in sight to these conflicts. The geography of the wars is expanding. Mutual hostility between the warring parties is taking on a pronounced character. All of this can lead, and in fact is leading, to the expansion of conflict zones along the perimeter of our countries. In our case, speaking of Azerbaijan, our neighbors to both the north and the south are warring nations. In this context, issues related to regional security naturally become of paramount importance.”

This reality calls for further strengthening of security cooperation among the Turkic states. The timely identification of existing risks, the expansion of information sharing, and the strengthening of coordination among law enforcement agencies are of great importance for maintaining regional stability, he said. Garayev added that holding regular meetings at the security council level among the participating countries of the Turkic Council creates an opportunity to expand the exchange of information and experience among government agencies.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the importance of this issue and stated: “In this context, coordination between the services responsible for state security is extremely important. Information sharing, exchange of operational information, joint action, and strengthening coordination in countering – and, most importantly, preventing – potential threats are, I believe, vital for all of us.”

The inclusion of the issue of artificial intelligence on the meeting’s agenda reflects a shift in the nature of the security concept. New technologies, in addition to creating broad opportunities for economic development and public administration, also pose new risks in the field of information security and other areas. “Therefore, it is important for the participating countries not only to respond to existing threats but also to formulate common approaches by anticipating future challenges,” Garayev noted.

The political scientist said that current global developments, including the wars in northern and southern Azerbaijan, make it necessary to pay constant attention to security issues.

“The intelligence agencies of the Turkic states also take existing geopolitical realities into account in their activities, jointly discuss emerging threats, and exchange information and expertise in the field of security. To this end, regular meetings between the heads of intelligence agencies, as well as the mutual exchange of views and information, have already become one of the key areas of cooperation. A clear example of this is the 28th session of the Conference of Special Services of Turkic-Speaking States, held on September 17 in Kazakhstan. At the meeting, attended by a delegation led by the head of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Ali Nagiyev, it was emphasized that among the threats to regional security, alongside international terrorism, religious extremism, the activities of transnational criminal groups, and the illicit trafficking of narcotics and weapons—there are also modern forms of cybercrime and other threats targeting critical infrastructure. “Of particular concern is the possibility that criminal and terrorist groups could use modern information technologies to disrupt the operation of transportation, communications, and other vital infrastructure facilities,” Garayev added.

He noted that, in this context, the fifth meeting of the secretaries of the Security Councils of the OTS member states, held in Baku, and the 28th conference of special services, held in Kazakhstan, demonstrate the continuation of a unified security agenda at various institutional levels.

“On the one hand, strategic approaches and common challenges are discussed at the level of the states’ security councils; on the other hand, the special services exchange views on specific threats, information sharing, and practical cooperation. This is an important factor indicating that security cooperation among Turkic states is becoming consistent and multifaceted,” the political scientist stated.