Kazakhstan’s Tokayev receives credentials from new ambassadors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received credentials from the newly appointed ambassadors, the presedential press service announced.

The ceremony was held at the Palace of Independence in Astana and brought together representatives of the eight countries newly appointed to diplomatic posts in Kazakhstan.

The credentials were presented by Egyptian Ambassador Sameh Shehata, Swiss Ambassador Christine Honegger Zolotukhin, Estonian Ambassador Marje Luup, Omani Ambassador Salah Salim Jaboub, Hungarian Ambassador Ferenc Csombos , Guinea-Bissau Ambassador Braima Embalo, Nigerian Ambassador Joseph Olusola Iji and Danish Ambassador Lars Thuesen.

In his welcoming remarks, Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to a peaceful foreign policy.

"Today is indeed an important day - both for you, as representatives of your respective countries, and for the Republic of Kazakhstan. I am convinced that we should work together, as Kazakhstan is a peace-loving state. We pursue a balanced and constructive foreign policy. We seek to create favorable conditions for carrying out reforms in the country. I would like to assure you that the doors of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and state bodies, including the President's residence, will always be open to you, as we need to stand together in this very unsettled and turbulent world," Tokayev said.