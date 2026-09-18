Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan explore new frontiers for energy cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan discussed energy cooperation, joint international exhibitions and events, as well as opportunities to exchange expertise.

This was stated in a post by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkmenistan Gismat Gozalov following his meeting with Nazar Atajanov, Director of the Turkmen Energy Forum.

"Turkmen Energy Forum organizes Turkmenistan's annual Oil & Gas of Turkmenistan (OGT) International Exhibition and Conference," the publication says.

According to the information, in the course of the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on opportunities to share experience and expertise in the energy sector.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have been expanding practical cooperation in the energy, transport and Caspian Sea sectors, with the relationship increasingly focused on commercial and infrastructure projects. The two countries have also been strengthening contacts between their energy companies and institutions, while cooperation in the Caspian is creating additional opportunities for trade and transportation links between Central Asia, Azerbaijan and European markets.

Energy cooperation is also reflected in the growing participation of Azerbaijani companies in Turkmenistan's international energy events. Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR will serve as the Premier Partner of the 31st International Conference and Exhibition “Oil & Gas of Turkmenistan - OGT 2026,” scheduled for October 21-23 in Ashgabat. The event will bring together energy companies, investors, financial institutions and technology providers, with the 2026 agenda covering investment opportunities in Turkmenistan's energy sector, the Galkynysh gas field, gas export routes, the TAPI pipeline, Caspian offshore projects, gas processing, digitalization and methane reduction. SOCAR's role highlights the company's participation in Turkmenistan's international energy dialogue and the broader development of commercial ties between the two Caspian countries.

Maritime cooperation provides another practical dimension to bilateral relations. On June 22, 2026, Azerbaijan presented the “Dostlug” oil tanker to Turkmenistan in a ceremony attended online by Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov. Built at Baku Shipyard, the 141-meter vessel has a deadweight of 7,875 tons and is designed to transport petroleum products. The tanker also complements broader efforts to develop transport and logistics links across the Caspian, including routes connecting Turkmenistan with Azerbaijan and onward markets.