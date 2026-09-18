Kyrgyzstan continues asphalt paving on road in Jalal-Abad region

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Asphalt paving works are continuing on the Kashka-Terek - Katranky road in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan, the 2026 title list provides for asphalt paving of a 5-kilometer section of the road.

"Active asphalt paving works are continuing on the Kashka-Terek – Katranky road in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region," the statement said.

At present, the works are being carried out by Road Maintenance Facility No. 22 in accordance with the established schedule. Asphalt paving of a 1-kilometer section has been completed to date.

The repair of the road is expected to provide safer and more convenient travel conditions for the local population and improve transport links between settlements in the district.

Road construction and repair works are being carried out under the supervision of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan has been carrying out road construction and rehabilitation projects as part of efforts to improve domestic transport connectivity and road infrastructure. Road maintenance and rehabilitation activities are implemented across the country under state programs and annual infrastructure plans.

Jalal-Abad region is located in the western part of Kyrgyzstan and has an extensive network of roads connecting its districts and settlements. The condition of local roads is relevant to the movement of residents and the transportation of goods between populated areas.

The rehabilitation of local road sections is aimed at maintaining transport links between settlements and improving road conditions. Such projects are generally implemented by specialized road maintenance organizations under the supervision of the Ministry of Transport and Communications.