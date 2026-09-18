New locomotives brought to Baku from China: Azerbaijan prepares for transit freight flow rise – REPORT (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Seven new AC50 type freight locomotives have been added to the fleet of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) CJSC. Manufactured by the Chinese company CRRC Ziyang Co., Ltd., the locomotives have already been delivered to Baku and presented to the public, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Journalists had the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the technical capabilities of the new locomotives during the presentation.

At first glance, the modern technical equipment of the new locomotives stands out. They are designed for transporting heavy-tonnage loads and for the more agile and safe management of increasing freight flows along international transport corridors.

Head of ADY’s Public Relations Department Bakhtiyar Hajiyev told media representatives that the new locomotives comply with the International Union of Railways (UIC) Stage IIIA environmental standards.

"Global demand for freight transportation is currently increasing, particularly along the Middle Corridor. Accordingly, the number of block trains dispatched from China to Azerbaijan is also rising. The new technology enables two locomotives to be coupled together and operated by a single crew. This makes it possible to transport heavier and longer freight trains over greater distances," Hajiyev noted.

ADY isn't concluding the process of modernizing its locomotive fleet with this. The company considers to purchase 14 freight locomotives from China at the next stage.

Hajiyev told Trend that discussions regarding this are already underway.

"The process remains at the negotiation stage, and the timeline for finalizing the acquisition has not yet been determined," he pointed out.

In the next part of the presentation, media representatives were given the opportunity to view the interiors of the locomotives. Journalists took a close look at the driver's cab, the control panel, and the new electronic systems.

Yusif Temnikov is one of the train drivers who will operate the new locomotives. He told journalists that one of the key differences between the new machinery and the older locomotives is the digitization of the control process.

"All systems in the new locomotives have been digitized. This enables safer train operation and ensures safe delivery to the destination. While previous locomotives might have hauled 3,000 tons of cargo, for instance, the new ones will make it possible to transport 5,000 to 6,000 tons. This is beneficial for our country as well," the driver said.

Temnikov also emphasized his pride in being among the first drivers to operate the new locomotives.

The commissioning of the new locomotives is viewed not only as a renewal of ADY’s rolling stock but also in terms of expanding Azerbaijan’s transit potential.

Director of the CASPIA (Center for Analysis of Strategic Policy and International Affairs), Orkhan Yolchuyev, told reporters that the introduction of these seven new locomotives would enhance Azerbaijan's competitiveness within international transport corridors.

According to him, against the backdrop of shifts in global transport and supply chains, for freight carriers, it is no longer just the low cost of a route that matters; its stability and predictability are also of great importance.

"Several international transport corridors pass through Azerbaijan, with the East-West and North-South corridors being the most actively utilized. The acquisition of new locomotives not only boosts the shunting capabilities of Azerbaijan Railways but also facilitates more seamless freight transportation," Yolchuyev said.

He pointed out that, based on forecasts by international institutions—including the World Bank—freight volumes along the Middle Corridor are expected to at least triple by 2030.

"This indicates that Azerbaijan must be prepared for rising cargo volumes. The purchase of new locomotives is part of this preparation. Discussions are underway regarding the acquisition of another 14 such locomotives in the next phase. Ultimately, these measures will further boost Azerbaijan's competitiveness and resilience as a transit country and logistics hub along both the Middle Corridor and the North-South route," he emphasized.

Thus, the seven new AC50 freight locomotives brought to Baku will serve both to modernize ADY’s rolling stock and to accommodate the growing freight flow along the international transport corridors passing through Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, ongoing negotiations regarding the purchase of another 14 locomotives indicate that the process of expanding the railway infrastructure to handle increasing transit freight volumes will continue.