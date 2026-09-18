Azerbaijan's Khankendi hosts 5th OTS meeting on human resources dev't (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, September 18. The 5th meeting of heads of authorized bodies for human resources development from member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), focusing on the theme "Human resources in the era of digitalization and artificial intelligence: development, prospects, and challenges," was held in Khankendi city on September 18, the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service for Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, told Trend's Karabakh bureau.

According to the information, the event was attended by heads and representatives of relevant agencies from OTS member states.

The meeting discussed the impact of digital transformation and artificial intelligence on human resources development, new approaches to human resource management, the cultivation of workforce potential aligned with modern challenges, and the expansion of experience-sharing among OTS member states in this field.

Speaking at the event, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the State Examination Center, Maleyka Abbaszade, provided an overview of the work being carried out in Azerbaijan regarding human resource development, the implementation of modern management mechanisms in the civil service, digitalization, and the use of artificial intelligence.

Then, heads of relevant agencies from the Turkic states that are members of the OTS delivered speeches. The speakers emphasized the significance of holding such an important event in Khankendi and expressed their pleasure at being in the city.

At the event, it was noted that the rapid development of digital technologies is creating new demands for the labor market and human resource management. In this context, exchanging experience among member states, studying advanced approaches, and developing a workforce capable of meeting the needs of the future labor market are of particular importance. During the meeting, presentations were made regarding human resource development, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence initiatives in the OTS member states, and prospects for cooperation were discussed.