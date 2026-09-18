Kyrgyzstan steps up road safety measures in Naryn city

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Road safety improvement works are underway on Lenin Street in the Kyrgyz Naryn city.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Ministry, eight traffic lights have currently been installed in the area.

"A number of works aimed at ensuring road traffic safety are being carried out on Lenin Street in Naryn," the statement said.

Furthermore, the installation of drainage channels along the road and improvement of sidewalks are ongoing, while asphalt paving works are being carried out at road entrances and exits.

Road markings are being applied at pedestrian crossings near schools and kindergartens, and relevant road signs are being installed.

The main purpose of the ongoing works is to improve road traffic safety and create more convenient and safer conditions for pedestrians.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan has been implementing projects to maintain and improve road infrastructure in urban areas, including measures aimed at improving traffic management and pedestrian safety. Such works include road repairs, installation of traffic lights and signs, and improvements to pedestrian infrastructure.

Naryn is one of the main urban centers in eastern Kyrgyzstan and serves as an important transport point connecting the region with other parts of the country. The city’s road infrastructure supports both local traffic and connections between surrounding settlements.

Measures such as improved road markings, traffic lights, sidewalks, and drainage infrastructure are commonly used to improve road conditions and organize traffic in populated areas, particularly around schools and other facilities with high pedestrian activity.