Azerbaijani PASHA Bank's loan portfolio hits almost $2.4B in 1H2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The loan portfolio of Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank exceeded 4 billion manat ($2.39 billion) in the first half of this year, Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer of PASHA Bank, Murad Suleymanov, said at a press conference on the bank’s first-half 2026 results, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that the loan portfolio increased by 28% compared with the same period last year.

“Overall, the loan portfolio exceeded 4 billion manat ($2.39 billion). This represents a 28% increase compared to the same period last year,” Suleymanov pointed out.

According to data provided by the bank, as of the end of June 2026, trade and services accounted for 36.6% of the loan portfolio, or 1.493 billion manat ($878.2 million); construction accounted for 16.5%, or 674.8 million manat ($397 million); transport and telecommunications accounted for 11.4%, or 465.5 million manat ($273.8 million); and loans to individuals accounted for 10.9%, or 444.8 million manat ($261.6 million). Production accounted for 7.6% of the loan portfolio (311.8 million manat, or $183.4 million), the energy sector for 5.7% (234.1 million manat, or $137.7 million), and non-bank credit organizations (NBCOs) for 5% (203.3 million manat, or $119.6 million).

According to Suleymanov, the breakdown of the loan portfolio reflects the bank’s focus on financing the economy, particularly the non-oil sector.

“Looking at the breakdown of the loan portfolio, it has been formed mainly in the non-oil sector, particularly in areas such as trade, services, transport and communications,” he explained.

As for the currency structure of loans, as of the end of June, 2.19 billion manat ($1.29 billion) of the portfolio was denominated in manat, while 1.88 billion manat ($1.1 billion) was denominated in foreign currencies. Thus, approximately 54% of loans were provided in manat and 46% in foreign currencies.

The bank’s total assets amounted to 9.9 billion manat ($5.8 billion) as of June 30, 2026.

The share of loans granted to customers within the asset structure has reached 39.9%. For comparison, this figure stood at 38.5% at the end of 2025.

Suleymanov also noted that financial instruments account for a significant share of the asset structure. According to him, more than 57% of the bank's assets are invested in financial instruments, with government securities and bonds issued by state organizations playing a key role in this portfolio.

"Fifty-seven percent of assets is a substantial figure. It reflects both our capital adequacy and our liquidity position," the Chief Financial Officer emphasized.

At the same time, the bank’s investment securities portfolio amounted to 1.6 billion manat ($0.9 billion) in the first half of 2026. This figure decreased by 37.4% compared with 2.57 billion manat ($1.5 billion) at the end of 2025. The total volume of loans provided by the bank through funds amounted to 440.2 million manat ($258.9 million).

Suleymanov highlighted that support programs for entrepreneurs in this area, including financing provided through relevant funds, have continued.

"Looking at the financing provided through the fund, the total amount reached 440 million manats. Support programs for entrepreneurs, particularly those channeled through funds, have remained ongoing. Our portfolio has grown by approximately 20 percent compared to the same six-month period last year," he added.

The financial officer also said that the quality indicators of the loan portfolio have remained at a satisfactory level. According to him, indicators regarding delinquencies within the loan portfolio's stage-based breakdown are low.