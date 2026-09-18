Kazakhstan secures 3,000 annual transit permits from Turkish ports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Kazakhstan and Türkiye reached an agreement on access to Turkish seaports for Kazakh road carriers at a meeting of the Joint Commission on Road Transport held in Antalya.

This was announced in a statement published by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport.

According to the Ministry, the sides agreed that there will be no quantitative restrictions on electronic permits. The ministry said the agreement will allow for more flexible transportation operations and enable a prompt response to carriers' needs.

A key outcome of the meeting was an agreement to allow Kazakh carriers to load cargo at Turkish seaports for subsequent transportation to Kazakhstan.

Starting in 2026, the sides will annually exchange 3,000 permits for the transportation of such transit cargo.

"The agreements reached will contribute to the further development of bilateral and transit transportation, which is important for expanding trade and economic cooperation and strengthening transport and logistics ties between Kazakhstan and Türkiye," the ministry said.

The participants also discussed the further development of international road transportation and transit between the two countries.

Following the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the agreements reached and confirmed their interest in further developing cooperation in international road transportation.

Meanwhile, on August 13-14, 2026, aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Türkiye held talks in Istanbul, resulting in the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding on civil aviation aimed at further strengthening cooperation and expanding air connectivity between the two countries.

Under the agreements reached, the number of permitted weekly flights on the main routes - from Istanbul to Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent, and from Ankara to Astana and Almaty - was increased from 76 to 138 for airlines of both countries.