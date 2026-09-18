Kyrgyzstan completes major road paving in At-Bashy district

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Asphalt paving of the Char–Ak-Muz road, with a total length of 15 kilometers, has been fully completed in the At-Bashy district of Kyrgyzstan’s Naryn region.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Ministry, paving has been completed along the entire section of the road from the Bishkek–Naryn–Torugart highway to the village of Char–Ak-Muz.

“The Char–Ak-Muz road, with a total length of 15 kilometers, has been fully paved in At-Bashy district,” the statement said.

Previously, 6.2 kilometers of the road had been paved, while the remaining 7.8 kilometers were fully renovated this year.

The paving of the road has created conditions for more uninterrupted and convenient transport services for residents and has also made travel easier for drivers.

In addition, the road’s transport condition has improved, along with the connection of Char–Ak-Muz village with the district center and other settlements.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan has been implementing road infrastructure projects aimed at improving connectivity between regional centers, villages and major transport corridors. Road rehabilitation and paving works are carried out as part of annual infrastructure programs.

Naryn region is located in eastern Kyrgyzstan and is connected with other parts of the country through the Bishkek–Naryn–Torugart highway. The route also forms part of Kyrgyzstan’s transport links toward the border with China.

The improvement of local roads in the Naryn region is intended to facilitate travel between settlements and provide more reliable transport connections for residents and businesses.