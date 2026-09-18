Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank targets new dividend payout by end of 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank plans to make a further dividend payment to its shareholders in October of this year, Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer of PASHA Bank, Murad Suleymanov, said at a press conference on the bank’s first-half 2026 results, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, the volume of dividend payments will amount to approximately 53.5 million manat ($31.5 million).

Suleymanov noted that the bank's capitalization and adequacy indicators significantly exceed regulatory requirements.

"Regarding key adequacy metrics, while the minimum requirement for capital adequacy is 12%, this figure reaches 20% at PASHA Bank. This is a significant indicator of adequacy, far surpassing both internal expectations and regulatory standards. Furthermore, the liquidity ratio stood above 300% at the end of the six months, against a minimum requirement of 100%. The immediate liquidity ratio exceeded 47%, compared to the required 30%."

He emphasized that, for the first time in the bank’s history, its capital exceeded 1 billion manat ($588.2 million).

“As for capital, this is the first time in PASHA Bank’s history that capital has exceeded 1 billion manat, and it remained above this level based on the results of the first six months,” he explained.

Suleymanov also shared insights into the dividend policy and payments to shareholders.

“Under our capitalization and dividend policy, we have the capacity to pay dividends in the range of approximately 30%–40% at a minimum. Based on last year’s results, we even made a dividend payment of 120 million manat ($70.6 million) this year, which is close to 60%. By a decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders in June, it was decided to increase the charter capital by 170 million manat ($100 million). As part of the second tranche carried out on July 28, approximately 2,886 manat ($1,697) was paid per share. In the second half of this year, as the second stage of the share increase, we expect another dividend payment of approximately 2,886 manat per share,” he said.

According to the bank official, based on the results of the first six months of this year, profit of approximately 50 manat ($29.4) was generated per share, while shareholders’ equity posted a net return of approximately 10% over the six months.