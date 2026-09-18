Azerbaijan Airlines and Azerbaijan National Conservatory hold music competition to mark National Music Day (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan Airlines and the Azerbaijan National Conservatory have jointly held the “Rhythm of the Sky” music competition to mark National Music Day on 18 September. The project aimed to refresh the airline’s onboard music with original instrumental compositions reflecting its brand identity.

Seven students from the Azerbaijan National Conservatory submitted a total of 21 compositions. The three highest-scoring participants were awarded first, second and third prizes.

The entries were evaluated by a jury comprising composers and members of Azerbaijan Airlines’ senior management. The composers on the panel were Pika Akhundova-Talibli, Head of the Conservatory’s Conducting Department and PhD in Art Studies; Vagif Garayzade, Associate Professor in the Department of Popular Music and Jazz Performance and Honoured Art Worker; Salman Gambarov, a lecturer in the same department, People’s Artist and jazz composer; and Vugar Jamalzade, Honoured Artist and representative of the Composers’ Union, who served as an independent expert.

The three selected compositions are expected to be introduced on Azerbaijan Airlines flights in the coming months, playing during boarding and disembarkation, as well as providing background music for the inflight entertainment system.

“Rhythm of the Sky” gives young musicians an opportunity to showcase their talent and bring their work to a wider audience. Created through the partnership between Azerbaijan Airlines and the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, the compositions will add a new musical dimension to the passenger experience.