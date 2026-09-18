617 points, one purpose: Agro Dairy supports next generation of veterinarians (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Khalig Zeynalli, a graduate of Secondary School No. 8 in Lankaran, scored 617 points in the State Examination Center’s university entrance examination and enrolled in Veterinary Medicine at Khazar University.

His decision to pursue veterinary medicine despite his high admission score attracted public attention. Recognizing his commitment to agriculture, Agro Dairy, part of PASHA Holding, decided to support his educational and professional journey.

During a meeting attended by Niyazi Amirbeyov, Chairman of the Board of Agro Dairy; Dr. Razia Isayeva, Rector of Khazar University; and representatives of the company and university, Khalig was presented with technical equipment to support his studies.

In addition, through the scholarship program of the Agricultural Advisory Council, chaired by Niyazi Amirbeyov, Khalig will receive a monthly scholarship for one year, covering the autumn and spring semesters.

Agro Dairy and Khazar University also signed a memorandum of cooperation to further develop educational and practical collaboration in veterinary medicine.

Supporting Agricultural Talent

Veterinary medicine plays an important role in animal health, livestock productivity, food safety, and the sustainable development of agriculture.

Agro Dairy considers the development of qualified agricultural professionals a key priority. The company also supports students pursuing agricultural fields through initiatives including tuition support at ADA University for students scoring above 400 points and choosing agricultural disciplines, as well as an Academic Excellence Scholarship Program at the Azerbaijan State Agricultural University.

Niyazi Amirbeyov emphasized the importance of developing a skilled workforce for the agricultural sector:

“The agricultural sector is developing rapidly, creating a growing need for qualified specialists. We have a responsibility to make agriculture more attractive to young people. Our cooperation with higher education institutions will continue and expand.”

Khalig Zeynalli said he remains confident in his decision to pursue veterinary medicine and expressed his appreciation for the support he has received.

“I am very happy to be studying the field I personally wanted to pursue and to receive such support. I encourage young people interested in animals, livestock farming, and agriculture to consider these fields and contribute to the development of our country.”

Through this initiative, Agro Dairy reaffirms its commitment to supporting young talent and strengthening the professional workforce needed for the future of Azerbaijan’s agricultural sector.