AFEZ authority delegation to pay business visit to Malaysia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. From 20 to 27 September 2026, the delegation of the Alat Free Economic Zone Authority will pay a business visit to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, upon the invitation of the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE). From 20 to 23 September, the delegation will be led by Valeh Alasgarov, Chairman of the Board of the Alat Free Economic Zone Authority.

As part of the visit, aimed at promoting the Alat Free Economic Zone and expanding international cooperation, meetings will be held with high-level representatives of a number of Malaysian government bodies and relevant organizations. During the meetings, AFEZ’s activities and investment opportunities will be presented, and potential areas of cooperation will be discussed.

Additionally, the Authority will also be represented with a dedicated stand at the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS), to be held in Kuala Lumpur from 23 to 26 September. During the exhibition, AFEZ’s investment opportunities will be presented to the international business community, and meetings will be held with potential investors.

The visit will contribute to the international promotion of the Alat Free Economic Zone, the establishment of new business relations, and the creation of new opportunities to attract high value-added, export-oriented manufacturing projects to AFEZ.