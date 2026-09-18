PASHA Bank’s green financing portfolio hits $21.6M - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. PASHA Bank’s “green” loan portfolio totals 36.8 million manat ($21.6 million), the Deputy CEO of PASHA Bank's Executive Board, Bahruz Naghiyev, said at a press conference dedicated to the bank’s performance for the first six months of 2026, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to Naghiyev, one of the main areas the bank is focusing on in the field of “green” financing is renewable energy projects.

“Our country is committed to ensuring that 30% of electricity generation comes from renewable energy sources by 2035. We must take steps in this direction. Of course, we are also working toward this goal from a financing perspective,” he noted.

According to him, PASHA Bank’s “green” loan portfolio totals 36.8 million manat ($21.6 million). These funds are directed toward financing projects in the areas of environmentally friendly transportation, the circular economy and waste management, sustainable water resource management, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

The bank’s official emphasized that the “Shams-1” project is one of the key examples in this area.

“Probably one of the most important loans I should bring to your attention is the ‘Shams-1’ solar power plant project in Nakhchivan. This is a 25-megawatt project. We participated in it as the main and sole financial partner. We provided financing for approximately 8.5 million manat ($5 million),” Naghiyev said.

He noted that the project’s importance is not limited to financial indicators alone, and its positive impact on the environment should also be taken into account.

“We are interested in the financial aspect here, but I believe its positive contribution to environmental protection is even greater. Implementing such projects is of great importance in terms of ensuring a supply of renewable energy,” the deputy CEO emphasized.

Moreover, Naghiyev noted that renewable energy projects are of particular importance for Nakhchivan’s energy supply.

“Nakhchivan depends on energy supplies from third parties, and it is a strategically important region. Providing it with renewable energy and implementing projects in this area are of particular importance. That is precisely why we participated in this project and provided funding,” he added.

Meanwhile, in the first half of 2026, PASHA Bank’s total assets amounted to 9.98 billion manat ($5.8 billion), its loan portfolio to 4.08 billion manat ($2.4 billion), its deposit portfolio to 7.75 billion manat ($4.5 billion), and its capital to 1.01 billion manat ($590 million).