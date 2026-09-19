Uzbekistan, Syria sign deal to establish Joint Economic Committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Uzbekistan and Syria signed a deal to establish a Joint Committee on Economy and Trade on September 18 in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, following talks between Minister Laziz Kudratov and Syrian Minister of Economy and Industry Muhammad Nidal al-Shaar.

According to the ministry, the signed memorandum on the establishment of a Joint Committee on Economy and Trade is expected to serve as the basis for regular discussions on trade and economic cooperation.

The sides also agreed to develop a roadmap for 2026–2028 to implement the agreements reached during the talks.

“The establishment of the Joint Economic and Trade Committee will provide an institutional framework for advancing practical economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Syria,” the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade said.

The parties also initiated the official launch of the Uzbekistan-Syria Business Council, which is expected to strengthen direct contacts between businesses in the two countries.

Further discussions on new initiatives are planned within a business forum bringing together entrepreneurs from Uzbekistan and Syria.

The establishment of the committee and business council is expected to create additional channels for dialogue between government institutions and the private sector, while supporting the development of new bilateral trade and investment initiatives.

The talks marked another step toward strengthening Uzbekistan-Syria economic relations through institutional mechanisms and direct business contacts.