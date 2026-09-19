UNEP highlights successful methane mitigation in Turkmenistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. UNEP says eight methane sources in Turkmenistan have been successfully mitigated and remain under monitoring.

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) told Trend this in an exclusive response to questions about the latest progress in addressing methane emissions from Turkmenistan’s oil and gas infrastructure.

"These mitigated methane sources originated from pipelines, wells and flares. Emissions at pipelines were caused by leaks in corroded portions of gas flowlines. Several emissions were associated with unlit flaring at gas wells that resulted in direct venting of the gas. Finally, other emissions resulted from leaks that were caused by well integrity or equipment issues," the organization said.

UNEP estimates that the eight sources had emitted more than 27,000 tonnes of methane before they were addressed.

"UNEP estimates that the eight sources in Turkmenistan had emitted over 27,000 tonnes of methane before they were addressed. The near-term climate impact of these emissions was equivalent to the climate impact of over 500,000 passenger vehicles driven for one year," the organization said.

At the same time, UNEP noted the effectiveness of mitigation measures is assessed through several sources of evidence, including satellite observations conducted after repairs.

"Verification of methane mitigation via the Methane Alert and Response System (MARS) requires multiple lines of evidence. A case can be considered for verification when stakeholders have received an alert of emissions through MARS, taken action on the ground, and provided detailed feedback to UNEP on the nature of emissions and mitigation steps taken," UNEP said.

The organization said its technical experts then compare information provided by stakeholders with satellite observations.

"UNEP technical experts then review the reported circumstances and timeline against available satellite data to assess whether the reported mitigation is consistent with operational information and observations from space," it said.

UNEP added that the monitoring continues after mitigation measures are implemented, with the organization confirming the result only when follow-up observations show that emissions are no longer detected at the relevant location.

"Furthermore, UNEP continues to monitor the source using high-resolution satellite observations. Mitigation is confirmed only when follow-up observations show that emissions are no longer detected at the location in question," the organization said.

A mitigated source also remains under observation to identify any possible recurrence and enable further action.

"A mitigated emission source remains under monitoring so that, if emissions recur, UNEP can identify the re-emission and quickly follow up with stakeholders for further action," UNEP said.

The organization outlined that its International Methane Emissions Observatory (IMEO) has been working directly with stakeholders in Turkmenistan since 2023.

"This engagement has built strong lines of communication to share MARS alerts directly with individuals in the government and companies who are positioned to take mitigation action," UNEP said.

According to the organization, cooperation with international partners has also contributed to capacity building in methane emissions management.

"Beyond this, IMEO has worked with and alongside partners – including GIZ, World Bank, and the Asian Development Bank – to build capacity on methane emissions management that supports action on MARS alerts," it said.

UNEP also outlined a potential next stage of cooperation with Turkmenistan, noting that it has proposed a joint program focused on comprehensive methane emissions reduction.

"UNEP, in collaboration with UNOPS and UNECE, has proposed a UN Joint Programme for Methane Emissions Reduction in Turkmenistan, which would provide the framework for a comprehensive emissions reduction program between the Government and international partners," the organization said.

According to UNEP, the proposed program is being reviewed by the government of Turkmenistan.

"The Programme is currently awaiting approval from the Government. If formally approved, it would mark the first UN Joint Programme on methane emissions reduction and an important commitment by a government to advance the global methane agenda," UNEP said.

Beyond the MARS alerts and mitigation of individual sources, UNEP also pointed to longer-term efforts focused on methane measurement, reporting and verification.

"In addition to MARS, UNEP’s IMEO manages the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 (OGMP 2.0). OGMP 2.0 is the leading global standard for measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV), with more than 160 member companies representing nearly 45% of global oil and gas production," the organization said.

According to UNEP, OGMP 2.0 provides companies with a framework for comprehensive methane measurement and reporting.

"OGMP 2.0 outlines a framework for companies to comprehensively measure and report on their methane emissions in a credible, verifiable manner. IMEO actively engages with all companies where possible, including in Turkmenistan, to join OGMP 2.0 and support efforts towards achieving "Gold Standard" reporting," UNEP said.

Meanwhile, the methane mitigation efforts come amid a broader environmental agenda in Turkmenistan, where environmental protection, rational use of natural resources and climate-related cooperation have remained among the areas of focus in recent state and international activities.

In June 2026, Ashgabat hosted an international scientific and practical conference dedicated to World Environment Day, bringing together representatives of government bodies, the UN and other international and regional organizations. The event highlighted Turkmenistan’s National Strategy on Climate Change, its contribution to the implementation of the Paris Agreement and its accession to the Global Methane Pledge.

Environmental cooperation has also remained a focus of Turkmenistan’s international engagement. In August, the country hosted a scientific and practical conference on protecting the Caspian Sea ecosystem and sustainable development, with participants discussing environmental monitoring, rational use of natural resources, including gas reserves in the Caspian, climate change and the development of international cooperation. The event also highlighted Turkmenistan’s initiatives on climate change technologies and its accession to the Global Methane Pledge.

More recently, in early September, Turkmenistan and the UN Development Programme held a national seminar in Ashgabat on updating the country’s National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plans for 2026-2035. The discussions covered biodiversity conservation and sustainable development, as well as the country’s reporting under the Convention on Biological Diversity. In addition, it included the rational use of natural resources.

For reference, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) is the United Nations’ leading global environmental authority, working with governments and other partners on environmental protection, climate action and sustainable development. In the area of methane emissions, UNEP’s work includes the International Methane Emissions Observatory (IMEO), which provides data and analysis to support governments and companies in identifying and reducing methane emissions.

A key part of this work is the Methane Alert and Response System (MARS), a satellite-based system launched by UNEP at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in 2022. MARS uses satellite data to identify and analyze major methane emission sources and notifies governments and companies so they can take mitigation measures. The system also tracks the progress of those measures and supports verification of mitigation through further observations.

MARS is therefore designed not only to detect methane emissions, but also to connect satellite-based information with practical action on the ground. Its process includes detecting and attributing major emission sources, notifying relevant stakeholders, supporting mitigation action and tracking the results.