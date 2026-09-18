Nasimi Gardens complex spans 120 hectares: Combining tourism and culture in Shamakhi

SHAMAKHI, Azerbaijan, September 18. The Nasimi Gardens complex covers a total area of 120 hectares and is of significant importance for tourism development, Zahra Tagiyeva, project coordinator of the Nasimi Gardens complex, told reporters, Trend's correspondent reports from Shamakhi.

She added that numerous facilities operate on the site and a number of projects are being implemented.

“Among them is Magic Village, which features the world-famous hobbit houses. Capybara Cafe, designed for children’s entertainment, also operates here. In addition, Capybara Land, the first and only specialized capybara farm in Azerbaijan, is located here. Visitors can see the animals up close, touch and feed them.

“More than 150,000 trees and plants have been planted at Nasimi Gardens. More than 100 works and installations by Azerbaijani and foreign artists and sculptors are on display. A museum has also been established, featuring a rich collection reflecting the ancient and modern history and cultural heritage of Shamakhi,” she said.

Honored artist Rashad Alakbarov, who designed the monument to Imadaddin Nasimi erected in Shamakhi District, said the monument took five years to complete.

Around 30 people were involved in creating the sculpture, he added.

“Five years were spent creating Nasimi’s monument. A professional team of around 30 people worked on the sculpture, which was created in a contemporary style. This is the first sculpture made in such a style,” Alakbarov said.

Sabit Zamanov, co-author of the “Love Despite Everything” floral composition installed at the Nasimi Gardens complex, said the work symbolizes life and the inner world of a person.

According to him, the main idea behind the project is to convey the enduring nature of love.

“Three sculptors worked on this composition. The 11-meter floral composition symbolizes love, life and the inner world of a person. The bud emerging from the rose represents new life and the beginning of the future. Of the two angels depicted on the leaves, one represents love, life and beauty, while the other symbolizes playfulness, a free spirit and contradictions. The main idea of the project is to convey the enduring nature of love,” Zamanov said.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Nasimi Gardens complex in Shamakhi on September 17.

The Nasimi Gardens complex is a newly opened venue in Shamakhi District created for residents and visitors to spend their leisure time.

The complex was developed with the aim of contributing to tourism development in Shamakhi, increasing the region’s tourism potential, preserving the area’s natural features and creating a comfortable environment for family recreation and leisure.

Operating as a multifunctional tourism, cultural and recreational project, the Nasimi Gardens complex features various recreational facilities, family entertainment infrastructure, artworks on different themes and catering facilities.