Azerbaijani pianist's Warsaw concert captivates Polish audiences (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. A solo concert by Azerbaijani Honored Artist and pianist Nargiz Aliyarova, held at the Auditorium Maximum of the University of Warsaw as part of the Chopin International Music Festival on September 17, 2026, captivated the Polish audience.

The concert program featured works by Frédéric Chopin alongside compositions by prominent Azerbaijani composers—Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov, Firanghiz Alizade, and Faig Sujaddinov. Presenting works that reflect the diverse facets of Azerbaijani composition alongside Chopin’s celebrated piano masterpieces created an artistic dialogue between Azerbaijani and Polish musical traditions, eliciting great interest and applause from the audience. A composition dedicated to the martyrs of the Second Karabakh War was received with particular attention and reverence.

The concert was attended by representatives of Poland’s cultural and academic circles, faculty and students from the University of Warsaw, and members of the Azerbaijani diaspora. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Poland, Fuad Isgandarov, along with Embassy staff, were introduced by the organizers as distinguished guests of the festival.

The concert served to foster cultural dialogue in the realm of music between Azerbaijan and Poland, promote the mutual showcasing of both nations' rich musical heritage, and introduce the works of Azerbaijani composers and the country's national values ​​to the Polish audience.