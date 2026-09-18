Baku denounces France’s travel warning for Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan is firmly condemning and rejecting the attempt by the Spokesperson of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, in a statement dated 17 September, to justify the travel warning for Azerbaijan by citing allegations on “risks of arbitrary detention and unfair trial."

This was stated in a commentary by MFA Spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada regarding the position expressed by the spokesperson for the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs on the travel advisory for Azerbaijan.

The commentary noted that presenting judicial proceedings conducted in accordance with Azerbaijani legislation in individual criminal cases on the basis of political considerations, as well as attempts to interfere in Azerbaijan’s judicial system, are unacceptable.

"It cannot go unnoticed that France, while making such allegations against Azerbaijan, fails to consider the problems existing within its own law enforcement and penitentiary systems. Furthermore, France’s violations of international law, as well as its practices involving racism, discrimination, and restrictions on human rights, are well known to all.

We call upon the French side to refrain from groundless and biased allegations against Azerbaijan, to respect the sovereignty and internal affairs of our country, and to put an end to approaches that harm bilateral relations," the commentary pointed out.