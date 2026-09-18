Uzbekistan, Japan deepen ties through "Central Asia + Japan" framework

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Uzbekistan and Japan discussed advancing regional connectivity under the “Central Asia + Japan” framework during the second Strategic Dialogue between the two countries’ foreign ministers, during today's meeting.

This was stated in a post by Uzbekistan’s FM Bakhtiyor Saidov on his social media account following the talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, focusing on strengthening the Uzbekistan-Japan Enhanced Strategic Partnership and expanding bilateral engagement across a broad range of areas.

The sides discussed ensuring the consistent implementation of agreements reached at the highest level and reviewed ways to translate those agreements into concrete cooperation.

Particular attention was given to regional connectivity within the “Central Asia + Japan” framework, as well as cooperation in the international arena. The ministers also exchanged views on pressing regional and international issues.

“Today’s dialogue once again reaffirmed our shared commitment to further enriching the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between our two countries with concrete and practical outcomes,” Saidov said in a post on social media.

Saidov described Japan as one of Uzbekistan’s reliable and priority partners, emphasizing the importance of continued high-level engagement in strengthening bilateral relations.

The Strategic Dialogue provides a platform for Uzbekistan and Japan to coordinate on bilateral priorities while also discussing broader regional connectivity and international cooperation through the “Central Asia + Japan” framework.

The meeting was held during Saidov’s visit to Japan, where Uzbek and Japanese officials have been holding talks on expanding economic, investment, technological, and humanitarian cooperation.