Turkmenistan outlines priorities for 81st UN General Assembly session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Turkmenistan outlined its priorities for the 81st UN General Assembly session today during a briefing at the Foreign Ministry in Ashgabat.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

According to the publication, the priorities were presented to representatives of the diplomatic corps, international organizations and media.

The country's agenda includes peace, security and neutrality, sustainable development and transport, energy, climate and environmental protection, humanitarian cooperation, international law and further cooperation with the UN, the report says.

Particular attention was paid to promoting Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality policy and preventive diplomacy. The country presented initiatives aimed at strengthening international trust, preventing conflicts, peacefully resolving disputes and expanding multilateral cooperation under the UN.

The briefing also covered international economic cooperation, including Turkmenistan's engagement with international trade and economic organizations and financial institutions.

The ministry highlighted efforts to advance Turkmenistan's accession to the World Trade Organization.

In transport and logistics, Turkmenistan presented its work on the UN initiative for the Decade of Sustainable Transport 2026-2035 and the Global Atlas of Sustainable Transport Connectivity.

The agenda also includes sustainable energy connectivity, cooperation on water resources and climate issues, the Caspian Environmental Initiative and efforts to establish a UN Special Programme for the Aral Sea Basin.

Humanitarian priorities include healthcare and education, youth support, expanding the role of women, intercultural and inter-civilizational dialogue, and the preservation of historical and cultural heritage.

The briefing also addressed international law and Turkmenistan's participation in UN bodies. In particular, the ministry highlighted the adoption, on Turkmenistan's initiative, of a UN General Assembly resolution proclaiming 2028 the International Year of International Law.

The event concluded with an exchange of views on current international and regional issues.