For entrepreneurs: Collateral-free online loan up to 300,000 AZN!

For small and medium business owners looking to grow their business, time loss and excessive paperwork are a thing of the past. If you are seeking a flexible financial resource for your business, you can take advantage of the fully online SME loan offered by Yelo Bank without visiting any branches.

Thanks to this service—from the initial application to business evaluation and approving agreements with an e-signature—the entire process is carried out remotely. Once approved, the funds are deposited directly into your account instantly.

To make your job even easier, the Bank offers funding from 30,000 to 300,000 AZN with terms of up to 60 months and starting from just 14% annually. Furthermore, the needs of seasonal businesses have not been forgotten, offering a grace period of up to 24 months on payments.

To scale your business without leaving your office and leverage Yelo Bank's digital advantages, apply online today: https://ylb.az/kob

Have additional questions about banking services or online business loans? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.

Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!