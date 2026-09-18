Azerbaijani NGOs condemn campaign launched in Armenia against diplomatic corps’ visit to liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Azerbaijani NGOs have issued a statement condemning the campaign launched in Armenia against the visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to the liberated territories.

Trend presents the statement:

“We, the representatives of Azerbaijan’s civil society, strongly condemn the reaction of various circles in Armenia to the recent visit of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to liberated Garabagh and East Zangezur!

This reaction is an act of aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country, interference in Azerbaijan’s internal affairs, and a blatant attempt of irredentism. These actions, which are coordinated from a single center in Armenia, represent a clear provocation aimed at undermining the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agenda and disrupting the ongoing normalization process. It is evident that the Armenian people are not ready for peace, and the narrative of a ‘Real Armenia’ is collapsing.

The policy of denying the history, culture, and rich heritage of the Azerbaijani people, including Caucasian Albania, must end. The Prime Minister of Armenia refers to the Matenadaran institute to 'prove' the Armenian origin of the Ganjasar Monastery. It is astonishing that the Matenadaran institute claims the authority to determine the origin of a monument in the sovereign territory of another country. Who granted them that right? Answer this question, gentlemen! Are you not tired of fabricated history, the myth of national exceptionalism, and hostility? Why have the remnants of the former so-called regime, which declared its independence in September 2023, reappeared and started sending stupid letters to various diplomatic missions and international organizations?

The attempts of Armenia, which has turned ethnic hatred against the Azerbaijani people into a state policy, occupied Garabagh and East Zangezur for three decades, committed the Khojaly genocide, and destroyed our historical and cultural heritage, to interfere in the internal affairs of our country are unacceptable!

We have not forgotten the plundered and falsified cultural and religious heritage of the Azerbaijani people on the territory of Armenia. We have not forgotten the razing of the Sardar Palace and our cemeteries, the destruction of Ashig Alasgar's grave, or the falsification of the Blue Mosque!”

If the Armenian government is truly committed to the peace agenda with Azerbaijan, it must put an end to this hostility and hysteria, and must hold accountable those individuals and organizations that continue to enable these actions and propagate irredentist ideas against Azerbaijan.

As Azerbaijan’s civil society representatives, we are firmly convinced that the Azerbaijani state will resolutely prevent such actions targeting our country by Armenia and its supporters!”

Signed by:

1. Ramil Iskandarli – Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum

2. Haji Abdulla – Chairman of the “Zangezur” Societies Public Union

3. Khatai Alasgarov – Chairman of the "Dada Alasgar Home" Public Union

4. Oghuz Mammadov - Chairman of "Zangi - Study of Historical Heritage" Public Union

5. Fuad Mammadov – Chairman of the "Simurg" Azerbaijan Cultural Association

6. Zaur Mammadov – Chairman of the Baku Club of Political Scientists

7. Dilgam Ahmad – Chairman of the “Chapar – Center for the Study of National Heritage” Public Union

8. Tural Ganjaliyev – Chairman of the “Return to Garabagh” Public Union

9. Tanzila Rustamkhanli - Chairperson of the “Azeri-Turk Women’s Union”

10. Alimammad Nuriyev – Head of the “Constitution” Research Fund

11. Konul Behbudova – Chairwoman of the “Garabagh Missing Families” Public Union

12. Shabnam Safarova, Chairperson of the "For the Progress of Garabagh," Public Union

13. Umud Mirzayev - Chairman of the International Eurasia Press Fund

14. Saltanat Gojamanli - Chairwoman of the "Protection of Human Rights and Legality" Public Union

15. Novella Jafarova – Chairwoman of the Dilara Aliyeva Azerbaijan Women's Rights Society

16. Saadat Bananyarli – Chairwoman of the "Azerbaijan National Unit of the International Human Rights Society" Public Union

17. Agil Jamal – Chairman of the “Common Values” Public Union

18. Hafiz Safikhanov - Chairman of the “Azerbaijan Campaign Against Landmines” Public Union

19. Rey Gasimov – Chairman of the “Association of Landmine Victims in Azerbaijan” Public Union

20. Amir Aliyev – Chairman of the “Center for the Promotion of Human Rights” Public Union

21. Mushfig Alasgarli – Chairman of the “Support for Innovative Initiatives in the Media” Public Union

22. Khatira Valiyeva, Chairperson of the “Khankendi” Public Union for Support to Internally Displaced Persons

23. Sevinj Alizade – Chairwoman of the “Victory” Support to Families of Martyrs Public Union

24. Zaur Ibrahimli – Chairman of the "Priority" Social Economic Research Center Public Union

25. Shalala Hasanova - Chairwoman of the “Support to the Development of Public Relations” Public Union

26. Ayaz Mirzayev – Chairman of the “Azerbaijani Journalists Network” Public Union

27. Shahla Naghiyeva – Chairwoman of the “Sonmez Mashal” Cultural Relations Public Union

28. Jasarat Huseynzade – Chairman of the Public Union to Support Information and Social Initiative.

29. Vusala Huseynli – Chairwoman of the “Reformist Women and Innovations” Public Union

30. Ahmad Abbasbayli - Chairman of the “Center for Development of Society” Public Union

31. Fuad Abbasov - Chairman of the “Misra” Information Exchange and Initiatives Public Union

32. Fuad Huseynzade – Chairman of the “Journalists' Support for Diaspora Activities” Public Union

33. Anar Khalilov - Chairman of "Healthy Development and Awareness" Public Union

34. Khalid Kazimov – Chairman of the Regional Human Rights and Media Center Public Union

35. Elshad Mammadli – Chairman of the “Civil Enlightenment” Public Union

36. Kamala Aghazada – Chairwoman of the “Children of Azerbaijan” Public Union

37. Afsaladdin Aghalarov - Chairman of the "Support to Socio-Economic Development of Youth" Public Union

38. Yadigar Mammadli – Chairman of the “Azerbaijan Democratic Journalists League” Public Union

39. Fariz Khalilli – Chairman of the "Miras" Public Association for the Promotion of Cultural Heritage

40. Mubariz Asgarov - Chairman of the "Objective" Public Union for the Promotion of National Values

41. Tunzala Abdullalimova – Chairwoman of the “For the Motherland - Support to Families of Martyrs” Public Union

42. Jeyran Hasanova – Chairwoman of the “Support to Mothers of Martyrs” Public Union

43. Vugar Gadirov - Chairman of the “Youth Organization for Return and Revival” Public Union

44. Irada Rzazada - Chairperson of the Public Union “For Social Well-being of Citizens”

45. Keramet Ismayılov – Chairman of the Public Union for Economic and Social Development

46. Fikret Yusifov – President of the "Economics" International Economic Research Public Union

47. Ilgar Huseynli – Chairman of the Social Strategic Studies and Analytical Research Public Union

48. Varis Yolchiyev - Director of the Azerbaijan Literary Fund

49. Samad Vakilov - Chairman of the "Muvakkil Law Center" Public Union

50. Elshad Eyvazov - Chairman of the Independent Journalists Public Union

51. Farida Mirishova- Chairwoman of the "Iz" Culture Development and Support Public Union

52. Lala Sardarli – Chairwoman of the "Support to the Protection and Promotion of Applied Art" Public Union.”