Azerbaijan Airlines named Best Regional Airline in Central Asia & CIS at the 2026 World Airline Awards

Azerbaijan Airlines, part of AZCON Holding, has been named Best Regional Airline in Central Asia & CIS at the 2026 World Airline Awards. The ceremony, organised by international air transport rating organisation Skytrax, took place on 18 September 2026 at The Langham, London.

The award recognises the airline’s continued focus on improving the passenger experience through fleet modernisation, an expanding route network and service enhancements.

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, said: “Azerbaijan Airlines is well established as a benchmark for regional airline service in Central Asia and CIS. This award showcases the airline’s dedication to consistent development, with the expansion of its fleet, the growth of its route network, and enhancement of service quality.”

Samir Rzayev, Chairman of the Management Board of Azerbaijan Airlines, said: “This recognition belongs to our people, whose dedication shapes our passengers’ experience every day. It also reflects the trust passengers place in Azerbaijan Airlines. As we invest in new aircraft, expand our network and improve our services, our focus remains on making every journey safer, more comfortable and more convenient. We are proud to receive this award and motivated to keep earning that trust.”

Azerbaijan Airlines continues to strengthen its role in connecting Azerbaijan with international markets. Its development priorities combine fleet renewal and network growth with improvements to onboard services and digital tools, giving passengers greater choice and a more seamless travel experience.