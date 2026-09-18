Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan target closer ties across key areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan discussed expanding cooperation in political, trade and economic, and cultural and humanitarian areas during talks between senior foreign officials in Tashkent today.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry, following the meeting between Uzbek Deputy Foreign Minister Bobur Usmanov and Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Uzbekistan Yeraly Tugzhanov.

The sides discussed opportunities to further strengthen bilateral ties and reviewed the schedule of upcoming events involving delegations from the two countries.

They also exchanged views on cooperation within international organizations and coordination on issues of mutual interest.

Additionally, the sides reaffirmed their interest in maintaining regular contacts and advancing joint initiatives aimed at further developing relations between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

The meeting comes as the two neighboring countries continue to expand engagement across political, economic and humanitarian areas, with regular high-level and intergovernmental contacts supporting bilateral cooperation.

The sides agreed to maintain close dialogue and continue working on practical initiatives to deepen cooperation across the areas discussed.

Relations between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have continued to deepen across trade, investment, transport and logistics, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties. Bilateral trade reached $4.97 billion in 2025, while the two countries are working toward a $10 billion trade target and implementing a roadmap covering joint projects in sectors including automotive manufacturing, energy, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, logistics and agriculture.