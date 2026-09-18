Uzbekistan, S.Korean KFS sign MoU on digital forest restoration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. During a meeting today, Uzbekistan’s National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change and the Korea Forest Service (KFS) signed a memorandum of understanding on digital forest restoration and climate action, opening a new framework for cooperation on land restoration

This was reflected in the statement by the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change of Uzbekistan, following the talks between Uzbek Presidential Adviser on Environmental Issues and Chairman of the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change Aziz Abduhakimov and the leadership of the Korea Forest Service (KFS), the Asian Forest Cooperation Organization (AFoCO) and the Korea National Park Service (KNPS).

The memorandum establishes a framework for practical cooperation in digital forest restoration and climate action, with the restoration of degraded land in the Aral Sea region identified as a priority,” the National Committee said.

The agreement identified a joint project to restore degraded land in the Aral Sea region and combat desertification as a priority.

“The parties identified forest restoration, combating desertification and the introduction of digital solutions as key areas for expanding practical environmental cooperation,” the National Committee said.

The planned project will draw on the experience of the Korea-Mongolia Greenbelt initiative. Uzbekistan and KFS also agreed to develop a Roadmap for Cooperation for 2027–2029 and cooperate with relevant Korean organizations under Uzbekistan’s program to establish 27 botanical and dendrological gardens.

During talks with AFoCO, the sides outlined steps to complete Uzbekistan’s accession to the organization and launch joint projects. One planned initiative is the Uzbekistan-AFoCO-KT&G “Green Globe Project Uzbekistan Pine Forest,” scheduled for implementation in the Fergana region in 2027–2029 with funding from South Korea.

The sides also plan to develop three additional projects focused on high-tech nurseries, modernization of an in-vitro laboratory, carbon projects, and commercialization of drought-resistant crops.

Uzbekistan and AFoCO are also preparing a joint application to the Green Climate Fund to support large-scale landscape restoration in the Aral Sea region.

Separately, Uzbekistan and KNPS signed a memorandum of cooperation covering protected-area management, biodiversity conservation, ecotourism and environmental education.

The sides identified the establishment of a model Uzbekistan-Korea national park as the first pilot project. They also agreed to explore the creation of a modern visitor center, a mountain ranger and search-and-rescue service, the provision of modern equipment for national parks, and a unified digital monitoring center for protected natural areas.

Aziz Abduhakimov also participated in the Korea-Central Asia Ministerial Forum on Forests and Climate and a ministerial dialogue in South Korea, where Uzbekistan presented initiatives aimed at expanding green cooperation across Central Asia.