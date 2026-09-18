Uzbekistan, Keidanren deepen ties through new business dialogue

Photo: the telegram channel of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Today, Uzbekistan held talks with Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) Chairman Takeshi Hashimoto and executives of major Japanese companies on expanding economic cooperation and developing new investment projects.

This was stated in a post by Uzbekistan’s FM Bakhtiyor Saidov on his social media account following the roundtable with the representatives of leading Japanese companies and institutions, including Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Sojitz, All Nippon Airways, Shimizu, JETRO, Sumitomo, JBIC, Toyo Engineering, Toyota Tsusho, Marubeni, Mitsui and Mitsubishi.

The discussions focused on expanding Uzbekistan-Japan economic cooperation, supporting Japanese companies operating in Uzbekistan and advancing new investment projects.

“Today’s open and practical dialogue marked an important step towards enriching our cooperation with Japanese business through concrete projects and new initiatives,” the Uzbek side said.

Particular attention was given to opportunities in energy, transport and logistics, infrastructure, agriculture, textiles, digitalization and human resource development.

The parties also discussed ways to strengthen support for Japanese companies in Uzbekistan and create conditions for expanding their activities in the country.

The participation of major Japanese trading houses, manufacturers, financial institutions, logistics companies and other businesses provided a broad platform for discussing potential projects across multiple sectors of Uzbekistan’s economy.

The sides expressed readiness to continue practical dialogue and work on new initiatives aimed at translating bilateral economic cooperation into concrete projects.