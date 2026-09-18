BHM Capital becomes first UAE market maker on Kazakhstan’s AIX

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. BHM Capital Financial Services PSC has become the first financial institution from the UAE to join the Astana International Exchange (AIX) as a Market Making Member through the Tabadul Digital Exchange Hub, AIX said.

The milestone was marked by a joint virtual bell-ringing ceremony between Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and AIX, held in the presence of BHM Capital's top management and senior representatives from ADX and AIX.

Through its connection to AIX as a Market Making Member, BHM Capital has commenced market-making activities for ordinary shares and GDRs of National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC, traded under the tickers KAP and KAP.Y. Under the mandate, BHM Capital will provide liquidity services aimed at supporting trading activity in the securities.

"This milestone underscores the significance of connectivity in shaping the future of capital markets. Through Tabadul, we are transforming partnerships between exchanges into real market activity, enabling more institutions like BHM Capital to extend their expertise across borders, deepen liquidity, and unlock new opportunities for investors in both the UAE and Kazakhstan," Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the ADX Group, said.

Assel Mukazhanova, Chief Executive Officer of Astana International Exchange (AIX), noted that BHM Capital's participation strengthens the connectivity between the markets and brings additional expertise and liquidity to AIX.

"We believe this partnership will contribute to deeper market participation, broaden access for investors, and support the continued development of Kazakhstan’s capital market," she said.

Sheikh Dr. Ammar bin Nasser Al Mualla, Chairman of BHM Capital, added that becoming the first UAE financial institution to join AIX as a Market Making Member and commencing market-making activities for Kazatomprom is a significant achievement that reflects the UAE’s growing influence across international capital markets.

AIX was established in 2017 within the framework of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). Its shareholders are the AIFC, Shanghai Stock Exchange, Silk Road Fund, and Nasdaq.

BHM Capital is a financial services institution listed on the Dubai Financial Market and regulated by the UAE Capital Market Authority.