Azerbaijan, UK discuss expanding humanitarian demining cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The Agency for Demining of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) and the United Kingdom discussed expanding cooperation in the field of humanitarian demining and future projects.

This was announced in a statement published by ANAMA, following the meeting between First Deputy Chairman of the Board Shamil Rzayev and the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UK to Azerbaijan, Duncan Norman.

According to information, during the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current state of cooperation in the field of humanitarian demining, priority areas, and projects planned for future implementation.

During the discussions, it was emphasized that eliminating the mine threat is not only a security issue but is also of great importance for ensuring sustainable peace and the region’s socioeconomic development.

In addition, it was noted that demining plays an important role in ensuring the safety of the population and supporting the resettlement process.