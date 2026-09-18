Kazakhstan completes 72.5% of grain harvest, threshes 16.2M tons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Kazakhstan has harvested 72.5% of its grain crop area and threshed 16.2 million tons of grain, the press service of the Kazakh government said, following a meeting of the operational headquarters on the harvesting campaign chaired today by Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin.

According to the press service, the meeting reviewed the pace of harvesting, farmers' access to machinery, fuel and lubricants, and fertilizers, the readiness of grain storage facilities, and the formation of the seed fund for the 2027 sowing campaign. At the meeting, it was noted that 74% of the soft wheat delivered for storage has been classified as third grade.

Vice Minister of Agriculture Nazgul Khatepova reported that this year, the total sown area in the country amounts to 24.2 million hectares, of which 15.6 million hectares account for grain and leguminous crops. As of today, 11.3 million hectares have been harvested, with an average yield of 14.2 centners per hectare.

"A total of 1.5 million hectares of oilseed crops have been harvested. With an average yield of 9.7 centners per hectare, 1.4 million tons of oilseeds have been threshed. A total of 2.7 million tons of vegetables, 1.9 million tons of melons and gourds, and 1.9 million tons of potatoes have been harvested", the government statement says.

Overall, the harvesting pace is in line with last year's level. Farmers have been provided with the necessary financing for spring fieldwork and harvesting. Under the preferential lending program, about 5,800 agricultural producers have received financing totaling 664.4 billion tenge ($1.48 billion).

The renewal of agricultural machinery is also continuing. Under the preferential leasing program, more than 7,500 contracts have been signed for the supply of about 8,600 units of machinery worth a total of 288.1 billion tenge ($643.4 million).

Since the beginning of the year, KazAgroFinance JSC has signed leasing agreements worth 353.9 billion tenge ($790.3 million), providing for the acquisition of 10,774 units of machinery. The early financing mechanism for the 2027 sowing campaign will continue, with applications to open on October 1.

Particular attention was paid to preparing the seed fund for the 2027 sowing campaign. According to akimats (local administrations), 1.7 million tons of seeds, or 77% of the requirement, have been stored.

Fertilizer availability currently stands at 87%. A total of 2.1 million tons have been contracted and shipped against the planned volume.

A total of 401,000 tons of diesel fuel has been allocated to the regions for the harvesting campaign. Another 41,300 tons have been allocated for drying grain and oilseed crops. More than 130,000 tractors, 29,000 grain harvesters and other agricultural machinery are involved in the harvesting campaign.

Since the beginning of the harvesting campaign, licensed grain receiving facilities have received 4.4 million tons of grain. This is 1.5 times more than during the same period last year, when 3.1 million tons were received.

Conversion rate: $1 = 444.58 tenge, according to the official exchange rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan as of September 18, 2026.