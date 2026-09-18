Kazakhstan’s Astana unveils new B5+ITALY business platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The B5+ITALY business platform was officially launched in Kazakhstan's Astana today during the B5+ITALY Business Forum.

This was announced in a statement published by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Trade and Integration.

According to the Ministry, specific areas for further cooperation within the platform include increasing non-resource exports from Kazakhstan to Italy, launching joint production, developing regional trade and logistics hubs, and expanding direct transport links.

In the course of the Business Forum, Kazakhstan's Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev noted that Italy is Kazakhstan's third-largest trading partner globally and its largest trading partner among European Union countries. Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Italy reached $16.9 billion in 2025, including about $15.6 billion in Kazakh exports.

Kazakhstan has identified around 100 product categories with potential to increase exports to Italy by $307 million. The list includes products from the metallurgical, chemical, food, construction and machinery industries.

"We are interested in making the platform a practical mechanism for direct interaction between Italian businesses and Central Asian countries, covering trade and investment, industrial cooperation, transport, logistics and new technologies," Shakkaliyev said.

More than 300 companies with Italian capital currently operate in Kazakhstan, while Italian investments in the country have exceeded $9.5 billion since Kazakhstan gained independence.

"Our task is to move from the 'supplier-buyer' model to a deeper partnership model based on production localization, the creation of joint ventures, technology transfer and the formation of new production chains," Shakkaliyev said.

The sides are also considering establishing a trade and industrial hub in Shymkent to distribute products to other regions of Kazakhstan.

"The issue of establishing a hub for trade and industrial goods in Shymkent, followed by the distribution of products to other regions, is under consideration," Shymkent Deputy Akim Aidyn Karimov said.

Furthermore, it was noted that Kazakhstan and Italy plan to continue work on the possibility of launching direct flights between the two countries.

The forum participants also discussed the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) and the creation of regional production and logistics hubs.

Kazakhstan is also interested in increasing agricultural exports to Italy beyond grain and oilseeds to include processed vegetable oils, protein products, flour and other higher value-added products.

The forum also covered cooperation in critical minerals, green energy and sustainable development, agribusiness, deep agricultural processing, energy and oilfield services.

The Kazakhstan-Italian Trade House, opened in Almaty in February 2026, is another platform for developing business ties between the two countries.

The forum was attended by deputy ministers from Italy, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, the Ambassador of Tajikistan to Kazakhstan, and