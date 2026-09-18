Armenian PM thanks President Ilham Aliyev for contribution to peace in South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan thanked President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his contribution to establishing peace in the South Caucasus.

He made the remarks at a ceremony where he received the Hessian Peace Prize.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who is equally deserving of this award. I also want to express my gratitude to the peoples of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Despite the difficulties, human losses and suffering caused by the conflict, they have accepted and supported peace, realizing that they cannot change the past but can change the present and the future by choosing the prospect of peace, prosperity and cooperation instead of what seemed to be an endless conflict,” Pashinyan said.