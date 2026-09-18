Azerbaijani service members participate in international competition in South Korea (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. A group of service members of the Azerbaijan Army participated in the 4th Korea International Combat Training Competition held in Inje, Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The international competition, which brought together military personnel from 11 countries, featured exercises in urban and mountain warfare, reconnaissance, ambush, counter-ambush, and forest operations, as well as defense tasks, patrolling activities, and casualty evacuation.

The main objective of the event was to facilitate the exchange of experience in combat readiness among the participating armed forces and to enhance professional engagement.

The participation of Azerbaijan Army service members in international competitions is of significance in terms of demonstrating the high level of combat readiness, professionalism, and operational capabilities of the personnel across diverse combat environments, as well as fostering the sharing of knowledge and skills.