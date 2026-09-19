Turkmenistan moves to boost Tejenkarbamid urea output

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. On September 18, Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed a resolution aimed at bringing the urea production plant in Tejenkarbamid up to full design capacity.

This was announced in a statement issued by the press service of the Turkmen government following a meeting chaired by President Berdimuhamedov, during which Deputy Prime Minister Baimyrat Annamammedov reported on the operations of the enterprises that are part of the Turkmenhimiya State Concern.

"Having signed the document aimed at ensuring the effective operation of the Tejenkarbamid plant, the head of state instructed the deputy prime minister to carry out the relevant work in this direction," the report says.

According to the report, the government is taking practical steps to ensure the full utilization of the design capacity and efficient operation of enterprises under the Turkmenhimiya State Concern, particularly Tejenkarbamid.

The measures are intended to help meet domestic demand for the plant’s products while increasing production volumes available for export, the press service said.

The Tejenkarbamid plant is located in Tejen, Ahal region, and is one of Turkmenistan’s major fertilizer production facilities. The plant has a design capacity of about 350,000 tons of urea per year.

The move comes as Turkmenistan is simultaneously expanding its fertilizer production capacity. The country operates several major urea plants, including Marykarbamid and Garabogazkarbamid, while a new urea complex with an annual production capacity of 1.2 million tons is being developed in the Balkan region.

The new complex is being built by Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Türkiye’s Gap Inşaat under a contract with the Turkmenhimiya State Concern, with commissioning planned for 2030.