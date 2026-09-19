Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs releases footage on anti-terrorist measures (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan has released a video documenting its participation in anti-terrorist measures.

This was announced by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan (MIA).

The video states that the 44-day Patriotic War and the localized anti-terrorist measures conducted in September 2023 were important stages in the historical process that led to the full restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Furthermore, the statement notes that during these battles, military personnel and police officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs carried out their assigned tasks with a high degree of professionalism, courage, and self-sacrifice.

“The heroism of the martyrs, the bravery of the veterans, and the determination of the military personnel hold an eternal place in the Chronicle of Azerbaijan’s Victory,” the press release emphasizes.