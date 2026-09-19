Uzbekistan, U.S. sign MoU on nuclear and radiation safety

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Uzbekistan and the United States have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation on radiation and nuclear safety.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan’s Committee for Industrial, Radiation and Nuclear Safety.

According to the information, the memorandum was signed on the sidelines of the 70th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in which an Uzbek delegation is participating.

The agreement was signed by A. Rafigov, chairman of Uzbekistan’s Committee for Industrial, Radiation and Nuclear Safety, and Ho Nieh, chairman of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

The memorandum provides a framework for cooperation between the two countries’ nuclear and radiation regulatory authorities in several areas, including radiation and nuclear safety, licensing and inspections, and the development of regulatory frameworks.

The sides will also cooperate on emergency preparedness and response, as well as professional training and the exchange of expertise between specialists.

“The memorandum will expand the exchange of information and experience between the regulatory authorities of the two countries and contribute to ensuring safety in the peaceful use of nuclear energy,” the Uzbek committee said.

The agreement is intended to strengthen institutional cooperation between Uzbekistan and the United States on nuclear and radiation regulation and support the development of regulatory and technical capacity in the sector.

The two countries also plan to maintain exchanges of regulatory experience and information as Uzbekistan continues to develop its nuclear energy and radiation-safety infrastructure.