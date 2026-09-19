Turkmenistan seeks foreign companies to modernize its rail freight sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov instructed officials to work on attracting foreign companies to develop rail freight transportation and strengthen the railway sector during the government meeting.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the Turkmen government.

According to the information, in the course of the meeting, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Batyr Annaev reported on measures to strengthen the material and technical base of the railway sector.

"JSC Demiryollary is carrying out relevant work to increase rail freight transportation, with particular importance attached to cooperation with leading foreign companies," the report says.

According to the report, a proposal on developing rail freight turnover and strengthening the material and technical base of the railway sector was submitted to the president for consideration. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov approved the proposal and instructed the deputy prime minister to carry out the relevant work.

The measures are aimed at increasing the capacity of Turkmenistan’s railway system and expanding the volume of cargo transported by rail, according to the report.

The focus on attracting foreign companies comes as Turkmenistan seeks to strengthen its position on regional transport routes connecting Central Asia with the Caspian Sea and markets beyond the region.

Turkmenistan’s railway network connects the country with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Iran, while the Turkmenbashi International Seaport provides access to Caspian transport routes.

Cooperation with foreign companies could involve the modernization of railway infrastructure, rolling stock and related equipment as Turkmenistan seeks to increase freight and transit volumes.